Bryce James Visits Ohio State

Bryce James, the younger son of LeBron, was spotted on an unofficial visit to Ohio State. James is a four-star recruit at Notre Dame High School in California but falls outside ESPN's top 60 for the Class of 2025. He shared pictures on Instagram of his visit, which was being made alongside Dezhon Hall (Class of 2026). Furthermore, he was spotted speaking with men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann on the sideline of Ohio State's football win over Maryland.

Last September, his older brother Bronny visited Ohio State with their father to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Ohio State was one of Bronny's three commit finalists. However, the current college freshman ultimately chose USC instead. While Bryce is far from the best recruit in his class, there is expected to be a spirited recruiting battle for him. He has already received an offer from Duquesne.

Elsewhere, LeBron recently said that he expects Bronny to play for USC this season despite suffering a cardiac arrest back in July. He's on the up-and-up. Happy to see where he is today," LeBron said of his son. Bronny, along with #1 Class of 2023 recruit Isaiah Collier, are expected to help boost a USC program on the rise. Some experts believe that the program could make its first Final Four since the 1950s. USC has lost in the first round of the past two March Madness tournaments. While USC begin their season on November 6, it's unclear if Bronny will be ready for the season opener.

Despite the uncertainty around his career, Bronny is still making bank. A recent report lists the USC freshman and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders as the top NIL earners at the college level. According to On3, Bronny is earning $6.1 million and Sanders is earning $4.1 million. Rounding out the top five are LSU's Livvy Dunne ($3.2M), Texas' Arch Manning ($2.9M), and USC's Caleb Williams ($2.6M). Only one other woman appears in the top ten. LSU's Angel Reese sits at eighth in the current rankings.

