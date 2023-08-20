LeBron, Bronny, And Bryce James Enjoy Dodgers Game

LeBron James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, recently visited Dodger Stadium to see the Dodgers beat the Marlins. The trio appeared to have been in good spirits based on photos, which comes as a relief to fans following the 18-year-old’s recent health scare. It was LeBron James bobble-head night, meaning that fans had an opportunity to get a free souvenir in honor of the NBA star. He also received a massive check of $100K to go towards his LeBron James Family Foundation.

At the end of July, Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice at the University of Southern California. He was rushed to the hospital where he was stabilized, and released a few days later. He appears to have been doing well after the incident, however, it’s left some wondering how his health could impact his future in the sport. Shaquille O’Neal’s son, who’s played amid his own health struggles, weighed in earlier this week.

Bronny’s Health Emergency

(L-R) Bronny James and Bryce James present the LeBron James with the Best Record-Breaking Performance award onstage during The 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Shareef O’Neal underwent open heart surgery back in 2018 to treat a heart condition. He gave a promising response to questions about Bronny, claiming that “He’s good.” He added that the health scare shouldn’t have an impact on his career in sports. “I don’t think it will affect anything,” the 23-year-old explained.

Following the news of his son’s cardiac arrest, LeBron took to X to thank fans for their support. “I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers,” he wrote. “We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang.”

