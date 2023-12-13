Master P's Son Mercy Drops 68 Points In High School Basketball Game

Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, broke a school record as he put 68 points for Note Dame High School in a game this week. Miller outscored the entirety of the opposing team as the defending state champions routed Oakwood 104-44. Miller is a four-star recruit in next year's cycle and has committed to play at Houston. ESPN ranks him as the No. 26 point guard in the nation. His brother, Hercy, is a junior at Louisville. However, Hercy has played in just one game for the Cardinals this season. Hercy began his college career at Tennessee State before transferring to Louisville last season. He made 27 appearances off the bench for the Cardinals.

Mercy was a key player in Notre Dame's 2023 championship, putting up 17 points and 9 rebounds in the title game. Notre Dame is 6-0 to being the 23/24 season and are next in action on December 19. Miller's big night improved his season average to 36 points and 11 rebounds a game. His father has since proudly made several posts on social media highlighting his son's achievement.

Bryce James, Miller's Ex-Teammate, Visits Ohio State

Meanwhile, Bryce James appears to be considering Ohio State as a collegiate option. James, a four-star recruit in the Class of 2025, shared photos of a trip to Columbus back in October. Furthermore, he was spotted speaking with men's basketball head coach Chris Holtmann on the sideline of Ohio State's football win over Maryland. Ohio State has since made James an offer, joining Duquense as the only schools to currently extend the younger James an offer.

However, James has been indecisive about his junior year of high school. In August, he announced that he was transferring from Sierra Canyon to Campbell High School. However, just a few weeks later, he announced that he would be instead joining Miller at Notre Dame. That didn't last as in late November, James announced that he was transferring back to Sierra Canyon.

