Snoop Dogg And Master P Surprise Deion Sanders With Custom Cereal Box

There's been a lot of news surrounding Deion Sanders this year. The former football great turned to coaching and this year was hired to take over the Colorado Buffaloes. While results on the field have been mixed he's had his moments and more importantly, has brought his signature over-the-top swagger to everything he does.

He's also been a part of quite a few advertisements and promotional deals. Consequently, the most recent is now his involvement with Master P and Snoop Dogg's cereal. Snoop created a special version of his Snoop Cereal celebrating the rapper called the "Prime Time Honey-O Snax." P pulled up to Coach Prime personally to hand deliver the cereal. “Me and Snoop decided we putting you on the Snoop Cereal box. I’m just telling you, you got your own box now, coach,” he says to a surprised and amused Sanders. Check out the full clip below.

Master P Gifts Coach Prime His Own Snoop Dogg Cereal

Additionally, this isn't the only way that Snoop Dogg and Master P have been linked recently. Master P claimed that he once visited Suge Knight while he was in jail and offered him $2 million in exchange for Snoop signing to No Limit Records. But Suge Knight is refuting the claim in an episode of his new podcast. " I never would have took no sh*t like that for Snoop. I got a whole list if anybody ever visits me. You got to be approved. That n*gga is not on none of it," he used as his evidence for the claim being false.

Snoop Dogg has also continued dispensing advice to the newer generations of rappers. He had some wise words to share with Latto during a recent heart to heart telling her she had to "be a smarter businesswoman" during a conversation between the pair. What do you think of the gift Snoop Dogg and Master P gave to Deion Sanders? Let us know in the comment section below.

