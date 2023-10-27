Suge Knight Denies Master P’s Claim That He Took $2 Million For Snoop Dogg’s Rights

In a new preview for his upcoming podcast Collect Call With Suge Knight, the infamous record executive accuses Master P of lying. Master P previously claimed that he visited Knight in prison, offering him $2 million in exchange for Snoop Dogg signing to No Limit Records. Knight is calling cap, however, claiming that Master P's not even on his list of approved visitors.

“[Master P] slipped up and said he came to visit me in prison,” he says in a new clip. “And gave me a couple of bucks — $2 million I never would have took no sh*t like that for Snoop. I got a whole list if anybody ever visits me. You got to be approved. That n***a is not on none of it." According to Knight, he actually signed a deal with Priority Records' Bryan Turner, and allowed Snoop to sign to No Limit.

Suge Knight Claims Master P Isn't An Approved Visitor

“The paperwork is what the paperwork says," he also adds. "I did a deal with Bryan Turner at Priority Records. And [I] loaned Snoop’s services to Priority and gave him the right to go over to No Limit.” Clearly, fans are in for some interesting revelations with Knight's new podcast, which is only days away from dropping. The pod, which goes live on Halloween, will touch on a variety of hip hop subjects, apart from 2Pac's murder case.

He partnered with Dave Mays, founder of The Source and CEO of Breakbeat Media, to make it a reality. “As we celebrate hip-hop’s 50th year, more than ever the hip-hop community needs a media platform that they can trust to bring a truthful and authentic perspective on so many important things happening in our world," Mays says of the podcast. “And I'm so excited to be able to enlist the help of my longtime friend and one of hip-hop’s most formidable, pioneering, and fearless leaders to help Breakbeat continue to achieve this goal." What do you think of Suge Knight calling out Master P for allegedly lying? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

