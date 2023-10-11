A.J. Dybansta Reclassifies To Class Of 2025

Elite high school basketball prospect A.J. Dybansta has announced that he is reclassifying to the 2025 recruiting class. Dybansta, previously the #1 prospect in the 2026 class, is a 16-year basketball prodigy playing in California. He led this summer's Nike Peach Jam in points per game despite playing up an age group. Dybansta is considered on of the best high school prospects regardless of class and will now be eligible for the NBA in 2026. He will battle Cameron Boozer, son of former NBA star Carlos Boozer, for the #1 pick in the 2026 draft.

Dybansta already has eight college offers - Alabama, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Providence, UConn, and Washington. He also averaged 13.7 points per game at the FIBA U16 Americas Championship earlier this year. Among college and NBA scouts, Dybansta is a must-have prospect. "Dybantsa is more in the mold of what the elite NBA players typically look like -- versatile guards in that 6-foot-6 [to] 6-foot-8 range that you build your franchise around. Kobe [Bryant], [Tracy] McGrady, [Grant] Hill, [Jayson] Tatum, Kawhi [Leonard], Paul George. He has the potential to be in that mold," one scout told ESPN over the summer.

Dybansta Joins Cooper Flagg In Reclassification

However, Dybansta is not the only hyped prospect who has reclassified this year. Cooper Flagg, originally of the 2025 class, reclassified to the class of 2024. That made Flagg, widely considered the best high school player in the country, the odds-on favorite to be the #1 pick in 2025. Flagg is an elite rim defender who also has the offensive capabilities to be major problem and the NCAA and pro levels. Born and raised in Maine, Flagg currently plays in Florida.

Duke are considered the favorites to land Flagg. However, he has also received offers from elite programs such as Michigan and UCLA. College hoops blue bloods such as Kansas and Kentucky are also believed to be recruiting him. Flagg's decision will likely be one of the must-watch events of the 2024 National Signing Day at the start of next year.

