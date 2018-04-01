notre dame
- SportsLeBron James Has Big Praise For Son Bryce For Latest High School TransferBryce is opted to transfer for the second time this year.By Ben Mock
- SportsNCAA Women's Basketball Season To Begin In ParisSouth Carolina and Notre Dame will open the women's basketball season in Paris.By Ben Mock
- SportsFormer NFL Player Louis Nix III Passes Away At 29Many of Louis Nix III's teammates delivered tributes after the news broke.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlabama's Najee Harris Stuns Notre Dame With Insane HurdleNajee Harris is putting on a show.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNotre Dame Upsets Clemson As Fans Storm The FieldNotre Dame fans couldn't care less about COVID-19.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLouisville Cheerleader Has Nose Broken After Errant Notre Dame Pass: WatchThe cheerleader was a good sport about it all.By Alexander Cole
- SportsUGA Football Players React To Oklahoma & Notre Dame's Losses In PlayoffsThe Bulldogs have some questions for the CFP selection committee.By Milca P.
- SportsNotre Dame Football Unveils Yankees-Inspired "Shamrock Series" UniformsFighting Irish to wear pinstriped uniforms for "Shamrock Series" game at Yankee Stadium.By Kyle Rooney
- SportsNotre Dame Women's Basketball Brings Home National Championship TitleNotre Dame triumphs over Mississippi State in women's basketball title game.By Milca P.