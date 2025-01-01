Bryce James, LeBron James' Son, Commits To Arizona

"Arizona has received a commitment from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon shooting guard Bryce James," the report reads. "Sources tell WildcatAuthority.com that one of the main reasons why James was drawn to Arizona is Tommy Lloyd 's ability to develop players and his patience with that process. James recently took an unofficial to Arizona and came away impressed with the overall campus and approach of the program."

Bryce James Dunks During The E16 Strive For Greatness & Expressions Game

The update on Bryce comes after LeBron and his other son, Bronny, made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the court together, earlier this season. Bronny began his career struggling, but after moving down to the G-League noticeably improved his game. LeBron recently told reporters of his development: "I think every moment he gets out there, he's just getting more and more comfortable with the pro game. The physicality of it, the nuances of it, the speed of it. He's always had the IQ for the game. As he continues to get stronger and he continues to get more game-play, and he continues to get more and more comfortable, I think what we're seeing is what a lot of people, I don't think understood, is how his play-making ability is. When he's handling the ball, pick and rolls, in transition, getting his guys involved."