Bryce James, LeBron James' Son, Commits To Arizona

Cole Blake
The Chosen-1's Invitational 2023
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 16: Bryce James poses with the championship trophy at The Chosen-1's Invitational at Galen Center on December 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images)
LeBron James' son Bryce will be playing his college ball for Arizona.

Bryce James, a son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, has reportedly committed to play college basketball at the University of Arizona. According to a report from 247sports, he chose the Wildcats over offers from Duquesne, Ohio State, and other top programs.

"Arizona has received a commitment from Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon shooting guard Bryce James," the report reads. "Sources tell WildcatAuthority.com that one of the main reasons why James was drawn to Arizona is Tommy Lloyd's ability to develop players and his patience with that process. James recently took an unofficial to Arizona and came away impressed with the overall campus and approach of the program."

Bryce James Dunks During The E16 Strive For Greatness & Expressions Game

Bryce James, son of LeBron James, warms up before the E16. Strive for Greatness and Expressions game in July 2023. © Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The update on Bryce comes after LeBron and his other son, Bronny, made NBA history by becoming the first father-son duo to share the court together, earlier this season. Bronny began his career struggling, but after moving down to the G-League noticeably improved his game. LeBron recently told reporters of his development: "I think every moment he gets out there, he's just getting more and more comfortable with the pro game. The physicality of it, the nuances of it, the speed of it. He's always had the IQ for the game. As he continues to get stronger and he continues to get more game-play, and he continues to get more and more comfortable, I think what we're seeing is what a lot of people, I don't think understood, is how his play-making ability is. When he's handling the ball, pick and rolls, in transition, getting his guys involved."

The news about Bryce also comes after LeBron celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday night. In a viral video from the festivities, LeBron passionately raps along to Jay-Z and Kendrick Lamar.

