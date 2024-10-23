Bronny James' Los Angeles Lakers Debut Gets The Meme Treatment

Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 22: LeBron James #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers on defense during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena on October 22, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Bronny got three minutes of action.

Bronny James is one of the biggest names in basketball this year thanks to the fact that his father is LeBron James. Overall, Bronny's foray into the NBA has been controversial. Many felt like it was undeserved when the Lakers drafted him. Moreover, his preseason was not the greatest, aside from one match in which he scored 17 points. Heading into the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was anticipated that Bronny would get some minutes.

Again, some basketball fans were very much against this. However, no one could deny just how incredible it was when Bronny walked onto the court for the first time with his dad right next to him. Bronny only got to play for about three minutes. He picked up a rebound and missed a three-point shot that would have been assisted by his dad. Having said that, the Lakers were able to win agaisnt the reigning Western Conference Finalists, which is a big achievement, especially in JJ Redick's first game as head coach.

Bronny James Subs In

As you can imagine, Bronny's performance and cameo led to a whole bunch of memes, which can be seen below. Overall, fans are being a bit harsh on Bronny. But the NBA fandom as a whole is pretty brutal. NBA Twitter has always been known for its memes and clever jokes at the expense of teams, players, and especially coaches. That said, with the Lakers proving to be impressive in their first game, all will be forgiven in time.

The Memes Keep Flowing

Let us know what you thought of Bronny and his debut, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Bronny is going to have a long and fruitful career in the NBA? Will the Lakers be a title contender this season? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the basketball world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite players and teams.

