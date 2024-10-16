Bronny James Breaks Silence On Cardiac Arrest Ahead Of First NBA Season

Bronny James has discussed the emotions he was dealing with at the time.

Bronny James has finally spoken out about suffering cardiac arrest during his time at the University of Southern California at just 18 years old. Speaking with Men's Health for a new interview ahead of the start of his first NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny explained how the incident went down as well as the emotions he was battling.

He began by explaining that he was just drinking a smoothie after doing running drills at the University of Southern California when he blacked out and doesn't remember anything else about the moment. "There were a whole bunch of categories that what had happened could fall under, so yeah. There were a whole lot of emotions," he said.

Bronny & LeBron Warm Up During Preseason

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I got real on top of my routines to get back to where I was. I had to do breathing exercises and stuff. It was a total reset.” All-in-all, Bronny says he's keeping his health at the forefront of his focus. “I have to stay on top of my heart medications, and — I got my heart pillow," he said. As for that pillow, he explained: "When I coughed, it used to hurt a little bit, but you get this pillow, and when you cough you just hold it so it doesn’t hurt. My days aren’t normal anymore. I still feel like I’m getting back, I’m getting back to where I was.”

Bronny Shares The Court With LeBron For The First Time