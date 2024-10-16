Bronny James Breaks Silence On Cardiac Arrest Ahead Of First NBA Season

BYCole Blake118 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Minnesota Timberwolves v Los Angeles Lakers
PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks onduring the first half of a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Acrisure Arena on October 04, 2024 in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Bronny James has discussed the emotions he was dealing with at the time.

Bronny James has finally spoken out about suffering cardiac arrest during his time at the University of Southern California at just 18 years old. Speaking with Men's Health for a new interview ahead of the start of his first NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Bronny explained how the incident went down as well as the emotions he was battling.

He began by explaining that he was just drinking a smoothie after doing running drills at the University of Southern California when he blacked out and doesn't remember anything else about the moment. "There were a whole bunch of categories that what had happened could fall under, so yeah. There were a whole lot of emotions," he said.

Read More: LeBron James And Bronny James Make History By Sharing The Court For The First Time: Watch

Bronny & LeBron Warm Up During Preseason

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 15: LeBron James (L) #23 and Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers warm up before a preseason game against the Golden State Warriors at T-Mobile Arena at T-Mobile Arena on October 15, 2024, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“I got real on top of my routines to get back to where I was. I had to do breathing exercises and stuff. It was a total reset.” All-in-all, Bronny says he's keeping his health at the forefront of his focus. “I have to stay on top of my heart medications, and — I got my heart pillow," he said. As for that pillow, he explained: "When I coughed, it used to hurt a little bit, but you get this pillow, and when you cough you just hold it so it doesn’t hurt. My days aren’t normal anymore. I still feel like I’m getting back, I’m getting back to where I was.”

Bronny Shares The Court With LeBron For The First Time

Bronny's comments on his health come as the Lakers prepare for the start of the regular season against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bronny already made his debut on the court with his father during one of the team's preseason games, earlier this month. Be on the lookout for further updates on Bronny James on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: LeBron James Reveals What Bronny Can't Call Him On The Court

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...