LeBron James And Bronny James Make History By Sharing The Court For The First Time: Watch

Lakers media day.
El Segundo, CA, Monday, September 30, 2024 - LeBron James poses for photos with his son, Bronny, left, for a as Lakers players attend media day at the UCLA Health Training Center. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
The father-son duo took the court together on Sunday night.

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, made NBA history on Sunday night by taking the court at the same time in the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason game against the Phoenix Suns. During the second quarter of the matchup, Bronny checked into the game to join his father on the court. The day coincided with the celebration of his 20th birthday.

"It's surreal," Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick said before the game, as caught by ESPN. "It'll be fun when they're on the court together. I'm excited about it. I'm very honored that I get to be part of history." He also promised that the moment would occur "in the flow of the game" and wouldn't be "gimmicky." The Lakers ended up dropping the game 118-114, as LeBron contributed 19 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. Bronny chimed in with just 2 rebounds in his 13 minutes of action.

LeBron James & Bronny James Share The Court

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers sets a screen for Bronny James #9 against Tyus Jones #21 of the Phoenix Suns during the second quarter at Acrisure Arena on October 06, 2024, in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

When the NBA shared the moment on social media, fans had mixed responses. Many celebrated the wholesome situation, such as one user on X (formerly Twitter) who wrote: "That's a historic moment for both LeBron and Bronny! Seeing them share the court is a dream come true for many basketball fans. It’s not often you get to witness a father-son duo at such a high level of competition." Others joked about Bronny being a nepotism hire for the Lakers. One annoyed fan wrote: "Wow so amazing this guy forced his team to waste a draft pick and a spot on their bench for his own kids who isn't remotely a NBA caliber player just so he could add that little bit to his resume."

Bronny James Checks Into The Game

Check out the moment that Bronny joined LeBron on the court below. Be on the lookout for further updates on LeBron and Bronny James as well as the Los Angeles Lakers on HotNewHipHop.

