LeBron James Praises His Son Bronny's Performance During Last Week's NBA Draft Combine

Bronny had a productive NBA Draft Combine last week. He was facing some tough odds trying to get drafted before the combine, but now many believe he may warrant a second-round pick after his performance. Bronny was undersized, measuring 6'1 without shoes, but showcased an outstanding vertical. He excelled at the shooting drills, giving one of the best performances of the combine. During the scrimmages, he showcased his athleticism and willingness to defend, as well as his jump shot. What impressed his father, LeBron James, the most, however, was Bronny's mindset throughout the process.

On the most recent episode of Lebron James and JJ Redick's basketball podcast Mind The Game, the pair discussed how Bronny's draft process was going. JJ remarked that LeBron's eldest son showed a great level of maturity and self-awareness during interviews. Lebron loves the mindset Bronny had throughout the process, saying that he has dealt with adversity well and is showing what he can offer on the basketball court in the best way possible. It's safe to say Lebron was happy with how Bronny has handled everything so far.

LeBron James Praises Bronny's Mindset

JJ Redick started off the conversation by commending Bronny for having a mature perspective about his game and the players he compared himself to. Bronny had said he believed he could affect the game like Jrue Holiday or Derrick White, two defense-first players that stretch the floor. LeBron James says he wanted Bronny to figure out where his fit is on the court on his own. He praised his perspective as "a 19-year-old kid." LeBron said of Bronny, "I just love his mindset... I wouldn't be able to handle the scrutiny and all the things that he got going on at his age, at his level and with social media."

Bronny's draft stock rose quite a bit, with many mock drafts seeing him as a second-round pick now. He is also getting interest from teams to partake in individual workouts. Ther is also the fact that teams may try and lure Lebron to their franchise by selecting Bronny in the draft. Overall, bronny is trying to achieve his dream of playing in the NBA. After a turbulent freshman season at USC, LeBron's son wants to prove he belongs in the NBA. All in all, according to LeBron, he has the right mindset.

