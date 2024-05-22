Angel Reese Joins LeBron James And Becomes A Co-Owner Of The DC Power Football Club

Angel Reese is making moves on and off the court. The WNBA rookie and Chicago Sky star is settling into the league nicely, showing everyone the talent that made her a star at LSU. She has linked up with major stars like Latto, who showed up to her first WNBA game, and Megan Thee Stallion, who hung out with Reese at her Chicago concert. Now, Angel Reese is making major business moves. The Sky forward is now a part of the ownership group if the DC Power Football Club of the United Soccer League.

Angel Reese Is Now The Proud Owner Of A Soccer Team

Angel Reese put out a statement on the announcement. She said, "I’ve always wanted to impact sports, not just women’s basketball. I’ve always said I wanted to have part ownership of something. Obviously, basketball is my main thing, but growing up in the DMV area, I’ve loved sports, always, so being able to be a part of the Power FC soccer (team) is going to be so cool.” Growing up so close to DC in Baltimore, this is obviously an important matter to the Bayou Barbie.

She also added, “ I’m invested in soccer. A lot of my friends play soccer as well. I’m super excited for this partnership, and a lot of young black women don’t have these opportunities.” The DC Power Football Club is one of eight clubs that will play in the USL Super League's first season, which begins this summer, according to sources. LeBron James is also one of the founding owners of the team. Overall, Angel Reese is making major moves, and fans love that she is taking the world by storm.

