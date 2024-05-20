Megan Thee Stallion Twerks On WNBA Star Angel Reese At Her Chicago Concert

For WNBA rookie Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, life is going pretty well right now. She has already become a force on the court, leading the Chicago Sky to their first victory of the season and setting a record in the process. Her personality, off-the-court style and impact have made her one of the WNBA's most attractive names thus far this season. She also has a game that will become better the more professional experience she has. As one of the faces of the league already, celebrities show a lot of love to Reese. Latto showed up to her first game to show support for the WNBA rookie. Now, Megan Thee Stallion has linked up with Angel Reese at her concert over the weekend.

Angel Reese's next WNBA match is scheduled for May 23rd when her Chicago Sky club plays the Liberty in New York. Reese has taken the slight reprieve to link up with superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion at her concert over the weekend in Chicago. Despite this, Reese wasn't a typical concertgoer. Before the performance, she spent time with Megan Thee Stallion, and at one point, the rapper even invited her to the stage. Angel Reese and Megan Thee Stallion had a really good time together, and fans were loving it.

Angel Reese Goes On Stage With Megan Thee Stallion

Before the performance, Angel Reese spent time with Megan Thee Stallion, and at one point, the rapper even invited her to the stage. When the two were on stage together, Megan began twerking on Reese, and fans went wild. Before the performance started, Reese shared a TikTok video of herself and Megan Thee Stallion hanging out. "twinnn," Reese wrote in reply to the video's posting.

One thing fans have taken note of is how tall Angel Reese is. They remarked that it takes a lot to make Megan, who is pretty tall, look really short. Angel Reese has been balling in the WNBA and will only get better the more comfortable she gets at the professional level. The WNBA rookie class has some serious star power, and Reese is one of the leaders of the new generation of women hoopers. Overall, hanging out with Megan is just one of the perks of being Angel Reese.

