Megan Thee Stallion Pays Tribute To Beyonce's "Mute" Challenge On New Tour

Last year, mega tours completely took over the news cycle. That's because two of the biggest artists in the world, Taylor Swift and Beyonce, set off on absolutely massive tours. They were far from the only ones touring, but the Eras and Renaissance tours seemingly stole the show. That included fans obsessing over the outfits, tracklists, and set design of both performers. One of the most viral things to spawn from the tours was Beyonce's mute challenge which saw entire arenas of fans trying to go silent at the same time.

Now Megan Thee Stallion is taking off on her new stadium tour and it could end up being one of the biggest tours of this year. During one of the first shows she paid tribute to her fellow Houston superstar Beyonce by shouting out her mute challenge. Megan's new tour has been pretty divisive since it was announced as fans debated whether or not she was the caliber of artist to go on an arena tour. She seemingly shut all the dissenters up by selling out numerous shows from her tour, even some months in advance of their actual dates. Check out her interpolation of the mute challenge below.

Megan Thee Stallion's Own Mute Challenge

Some of Megan's haters spread claims online that people were being given tickets to her shows as seat fillers. Those allegations got a lot quieter once the videos of a recent show made the rounds online and the packed house seemed very into her performance. She just dropped her new single "BOA" the third snake-themed single from her new album. It follows "COBRA" last yead and "HISS" earlier this year, both of which took aim at some of Meg's adversities.

