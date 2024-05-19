Angel Reese Shushes Critics After Graduating From LSU: "Thought Somebody Without A College Degree Said Sum"

Angel Reese is seemingly going to be followed by critics for the rest of her life. Ever since transferring from the University of Maryland to head to Louisiana State, she has had to constantly deal with scrutiny. Her competitive fire on and off the hardwood has led her to be viewed as a controversial figure. Unfortunately, most of hate she has gotten over the last two years or so has pretty much been unearned. However, when you join a major program, more eyes and ears are on you at all times. Of course, the main headline that swirled around the power forward was her alleged low GPA. What was really surprising throughout all of that was that Flau'jae Johnson's (a now former teammate) parents were feuding with Angel's parents about this. However, with Angel Reese graduating from LSU, she can put a damper on them and everyone else who had something to say.

According to The Shade Room, the number seven overall draft pick of the Chicago Sky posted some pictures of her in her "Bayou Barbie" graduation cap and black suit just yesterday. Angel graduated in four years with a major in interdisciplinary studies and minors in communication studies, leadership development and psychology. The caption for the post was fitting, addressing all of the doubters and fools who believed the supposed fake news. "So now what? what was said? oh okay that’s what i thought. I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME💋 i thought somebody without a college degree said sum.😘"

Angel Reese Silences Her GPA Hounders

Supporters came in droves to congratulate Angel across all of her social media accounts. "oh cause who not pretty & smart? i see a BIG GRAD that’s TOP PRIORITY 🤭😘" one user writes. "OH OKAYYY! Congratulations!🎉 🎓Beauty, brains, & talent!🔥" another adds. We will never know the true reason why Angel Reese missed time, but that information honestly does not need to come out. Congratulations to the grad!

