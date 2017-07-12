graduate
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Receives Texas Hero AwardMegan Thee Stallion has received the Texas hero award.By Cole Blake
- MusicMegan The Stallion Is Getting Her Degree This FallWhile clapping back at a Twitter troll, the Houston hottie herself revealed she's set to finish up with her degree this fall. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Pays Tuition To Help College Student GraduateNicki Minaj is out here, quietly doing good deeds.By Ellie Spina
- MusicDrake Rumored To Be Dating 18-Yr-Old Model: PDA Picture Drives Fans NutsThe model has been posing for his clothing brand.By Zaynab
- Music50 Cent Brutally Trolls Floyd Mayweather's Alleged Illiteracy In Deleted Post50 Cent must have thought he was being a little too harsh.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Completely Embarrasses His Son At His GraduationThe Game was a proud father at his son's graduation ceremony.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDJ Khaled Is Selling His Clothes To Raise Money For A Good CauseDJ Khaled is giving back.By Matt F