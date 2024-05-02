Angel Reese Refuses To Pick Sides In Drake Vs Kendrick Lamar Battle

Angel Reese is a competitor. She knows what it takes to win, and she doesn't have a problem getting in people's faces to prove it. Reese is famous for speaking her mind, on and off the court, but she decided to draw the line during a recent Q&A with the Chicago Sky. The basketball team was asked whether they preferred Drake or Kendrick Lamar in the ongoing rap battle, but Reese was one of the few who dodged the question. Instead of picking a side, the WNBA stalwart decided to play it safe.

The majority of the Chicago Sky team answered the prompt, and the majority of them picked Drake. It's fitting that the guy who made the "Best I Ever Had" music video has the support of the WNBA. Reese, on the other hand, opted for a more diplomatic approach. She made it clear that she doesn't want to cause any additional strife between the rappers.

Even more importantly, though, she didn't want the headache of having to deal with various news outlets hyping up her answer. “I’m not getting in this controversy because I’ll be on Twitter, The Shade Room, all that," Reese explained. "Nope!"

Read More: Shaq Is A "Father Figure" To Angel Reese, LSU Star Declares

Angel Reese Wants To Avoid The Controversy

This isn't the first time Reese has avoided the "Drake or Kendrick" question. The athlete was asked to pick during the red carpet for the WNBA Draft, but she told Complex she didn't want any part of it. "I don't want to get in the mix," she said. "I'm out the mix!"

Angel Reese has publicly spoken about Drake in the past. During a 2023 appearance on The Breakfast Club, the athlete revealed that both Future and the Toronto rapper slid into her DMs after she won the NCAA Championship. "They just congratulated me," she noted. "It’s all congratulations." Nevertheless, Charlamagne tha God told Reese to stay away from both rappers given their reputations."You said two that you need to stay far away from," he advised.

It looks to be all love between Reese and Drake, however. The former appeared on the cover of Teen Vogue in 2023, and she quoted a lyric from Drake's "Jimmy Cooks" while promoting it on Instagram. "Don’t tell me that you a model if you ain’t been in Vogue or whatever Drake said," she wrote in the caption.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria": We Might Finally Get The Surgical Summer We Deserve