Angel Reese Stuns At The Met Gala: "I’ve Always Dreamed Of This Moment"

Angel Reese, NCAA champion and the 7th overall pick in the WNBA draft participated in her first Met Gala last night. The LSU star made one of her dreams come true by attending the prestigious fashion gathering that features a who's who of A-list celebrities. Consensus is the newest member of the Chicago Sky's outfit, and it was, of course, a slam dunk. Reese also celebrated her 22nd birthday as she strutted the red carpet in her 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo gown. Angel's outfit was a glittery mint-green dress with a lot of detail and was sure to turn heads at the function.

Reese, also known as the "Bayou Barbie," has been gaining recognition in the fashion world through her various sponsorships and stylish personality. The forward, who the Chicago Sky selected with the seventh pick in the WNBA draft in April, made an impressive debut at the Met Gala with her incredible dress. The shimmering black and silver gown was a sight to behold. The WNBA has plenty of stars about to debut in the league, and it's a big deal that Angel Reese is getting this type of recognition off the court at such a prestigious and popular event.

Angel Reese's Met Gala Look

Angel Reese tweeted before the big event, "Training camp in the morning, Met Gala at night, preseason game tomorrow. Just another day in the life of Angel Reese." The rising star is in the middle of preparing for the WNBA season. The Chicago Sky played their first preseason game last Friday against the Minnesota Lynx. Reese had 13 points on 2-of-8 shooting with nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Reese looked comfortable on a WNBA court, and Chicago Sky fans are excited about her and her fellow rookie South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso.

Unfortunately, Cardoso suffered a shoulder injury that will keep her out for several weeks. It's an unfortunate development, but hopefully, her recovery goes well, and we will get to see her and Angel Reese on the court together. All in all, Angel Reese is looking to become a superstar on and off the court, and we are here for it.

