Is Angel Reese Declaring For The WNBA Draft? Fans Eye Senior Day For Potential Announcement

Angel Reese could make her intentions about her future known later today as LSU closes out its regular season with a home game against Kentucky. However, the game will also serve as LSU's Senior Day, namely for Reese and Hailey Van Lith. However, whether it will be Reese's final regular season game at the college level remains to be seen. Reese could declare for the WNBA Draft, following the example of Caitlin Clark. Despite this, she could opt to use her COVID waiver year, like UConn's Paige Bueckers.

Earlier in the week, a cryptic tweet from Reese led fans to deduce that she is preparing to announce what direction her immediate future takes. “Should I stay, should I go? I don’t know," Reese tweeted over a tribute video for LSU's Senior Day. The quote stems from the 1998 track "I Don't Know" from Keb' Mo'. As mentioned, Reese has one more year of eligibility. Furthermore, she is one of the nation's top NIL earners.

Read More: Shaq Is A "Father Figure" To Angel Reese, LSU Star Declares

Angel Reese Joins Elite LSU Club With 2000th Point

Meanwhile, Angel Reese became the sixth LSU WBB player to score 2000 points as she surpassed the mark in a dominant win over Tennessee. Reese joined Joyce Walker, Seimone Augustus, Julie Gross, Cornelia Grayden, and Sylvia Fowles in the exclusive club. Reese began her career at Maryland, where she scored 719 points. However, she is now forever linked with the Tigers. Reese's mark hit 2006 after scoring 11 against the Volunteers.

Reese and LSU are second in the SEC. However, that is as close to a regular season title as they will get this season after South Carolina guaranteed themselves that honor for the eighth time in 11 seasons. Instead, Reese and company will look to finish out the season against Kentucky before turning their attention to the SEC tournament and then, a March Madness tournament they will enter as defending champions. LSU is currently a three-seed in ESPN's latest bracketology.

Read More: Angel Reese's Pep Talk For Hailey Van Lith Draws Draymond Green & Kevin Durant Comparisons

[via]