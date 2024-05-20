LeBron James Unfollows Diddy After Video Of The Music Mogul Abusing Cassie Surfaces Online

After a video purportedly showing Sean "Diddy" Combs physically abusing singer Cassie Ventura surfaced, LeBron James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram. This new information adds to the plethora of scandals surrounding Diddy, who is involved in several legal disputes. The video went viral on social media, and the backlash has been swift. Diddy apologized on his Instagram account after the video caught fire on Twitter. The reported video took place in a hotel almost eight years ago. The shocking video showed Diddy repeatedly kicking Cassie while running her down in nothing but a bath towel.

An LA Lakers fan page initially noticed the unfollowing, which sparked a flood of responses online. Many supporters applauded Klutch Sports, LeBron's agency, viewing the decision as a protest against Diddy's behavior. While some praised LeBron for adopting a moral stand, others saw it as a calculated PR move. Whether LeBron chose to unfollow Diddy on his own or got advice from Klutch Sports, his fans overwhelmingly think it was a wise decision. Overall, it's a big deal that LeBron has unfollowed Diddy, and it probably took too long for him to pull the trigger.

LeBron James Unfollows Diddy on Instagram

The media has given considerable attention to the accusations made against Diddy. After Cassie Ventura filed her first complaint, several additional people came out with similar charges against the music mogul. In the video, he is seen running after a 29-year-old Ventura down the hallway of the InterContinental Hotel in Century City while she tries to enter an elevator. He is naked and has a towel wrapped around his waist. He then grabs Ventura by the hair and throws her to the ground.

Though unrelated to the current federal investigation, the video is still making waves. For James, this was the last straw regarding his unusual reluctance to break his distance from Diddy. LeBron has been involved with Diddy on a social level, just like a lot of famous people have been. Overall, it is probably overdue for the LeBrons team to have unfollowed Diddy, who has been involved with several legal disputes that just do not look good to be associated with.

