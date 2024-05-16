Bronny James Impresses During NBA Combine Scrimmages With LeBron Watching

Bronny James is doing everything he is supposed to at the NBA Draft Combine. LeBron James' eldest sons' draft stock has surely gone up since the beginning of the combine. Bronny showed he has elite athleticism despite only measuring to be 6'1. He dominated the shooting drills, putting up the second-best results in the combine. He continued to show the scouts his skill set in the first scrimmage of the combine, showing off his floater game in a quiet showing. Yesterday, with LeBron and Savanah James in attendance, Bronny showed out in the NBA Draft Combine scrimmages.

The 19-year-old son of LeBron James had a modest first scrimmage on Tuesday, but in his second scrimmage on Wednesday, he distinguished himself as one of the best players on the court. Bronny scored 13 points to lead his side. He was effective from 3-point range and mid-range, made easy passes, and played a strong defensive game. The performance was encouraging. Prior to the combine, Bronny was ranked way outside of the second round. Now, it's easier to imagine him hearing his name during the draft.

Read More: Bronny James Couldn't Care Less About Playing With LeBron

Bronny James Shines During Scrimmage

In 23 minutes on the floor, Bronny scored 13 points, had 2 assists, and went 4-10 from the floor. Additionally, he went 2-5 from 3-point land. The thing that jumped out was how comfortable he looked out there. Bronny was able to get to his spots for easy mid-range pull-ups. Additionally, he showed that he had the vision to make the right plays, hitting his open teammates off of drives. Also, he showed tenacity on defense, which is encouraging for scouts. Bronny has had a reputation for not being aggressive enough, but he showed that he has a knack for scoring and playing the right way

Bronny displayed what he believes will be his knack in the NBA: defense. He hounded ball handlers and fought through screens very well. Defense and 3-pointers will get you on an NBA court, and Bronny is showing he can do both of those things well. Bronny said after the scrimmage, "I always try to play the right way, but my teammates and my coaches encouraged me to be aggressive today because they believe in me." He concluded, "I'm comfortable playing the one or the two, on-ball or off-ball. They put me in a good position today to produce and be great." Overall, Bronny's draft stock is moving in the right direction.

Read More: Bronny James' Real Height Officially Revealed During NBA Combine

[via]