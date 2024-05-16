Bronny James: The Utah Jazz Are Eyeing Drafting Lebron's Son

Reports state that the Utah Jazz are considering choosing Bronny James with the 32nd overall choice in the 2018 NBA draft. Reportedly, the Jazz have expressed interest in bringing Bronny in for an individual workout after his showing at the NBA Draft combine. The Jazz are looking to start their rebuild off right and selecting Bronny with the 32nd pick. If selecting Bronny lures his father, LeBron James, to Salt Lake City, then it is a risk that Jazz head guy Danny Ainge is more than willing to take. Looks like Bronny has a few more suitors after his showing this week.

LeBron James has the option to become a free agent by declining his player option in 2024–2025. In a fascinating twist, James could potentially sign with the team that drafts Bronny, leading to a unique scenario of father and son representing the same team. The current odds heavily favor the Lakers to select Bronny James, with the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks all trailing behind. The Bronny James sweepstakes might be off to the races.

Bronny Getting Looked At By Utah Jazz

Bronny James looked good in his second scrimmage. To lead his team, Bronny James scored 13 points. He made effortless passes, was efficient from three points in the midrange, and had good defensive play. It was a promising performance. Bronny was listed well outside of the second round going into the combine. It's easier to see him hearing his name in the draft now. With the draft scheduled for June 26 and 27, we'll soon find out how the teams feel. Bronny does not really care about suiting up alongside his father. For the time being, though, his goal is to play in the NBA.

It will be interesting to see what Bronny's impressive combine does to his actually draft stock. The LeBron wrinkle adds a level of intrigue into where he might eventually end up. He has the skill and athleticism to compete, but it's just a matter of whether that is enough to make it. Overall, bronny will more than likely be picked up by an NBA team. It looks more likely that the young prospect will actually be drafted, after all.

