Bronny James Put On A Show At The NBA Combine

This year's NBA draft combine feels a little different from previous iterations. The NBA combine usually doesn't feature many top players participating in drills or scrimmages, but the draft class has no consensus on top guys. This makes sit a more competitive event for the prospects looking to boost their stock or get drafted, period. Bronny James is one of the guys trying to boost his stock. After a lackluster season at USC, he declared for the draft. Mock drafts left him off completely. Bronny has made the decision to stay in the draft and participated in the combine yesterday, and the NBA hopeful showed out.

Bronny James seized the opportunity at the Combine to display the multitude of talents and attributes that have marked him as an NBA prospect. With the green light from the league's medical panel, James was determined to prove his NBA readiness. His performance was nothing short of impressive, with standout measurements, physical tests, and dynamite shooting that left many in awe. In essence, Bronny is successfully fulfilling his mission, demonstrating to teams that he is indeed an NBA player.

Bronny James Shoots The Lights Out At NBA Combine

The Combine offered an opportunity to provide organizations with fresh information to evaluate and take into consideration ahead of the Draft season, following a difficult year at USC when he had many valid reasons for his struggles. In the shooting drills, Bronny James achieved just that. He demonstrated his NBA-caliber shot-making ability, hitting 19 out of 25 in the star shooting drill, which was one of the best performances at the Combine. It will be interesting to see how he does in the upcoming scrimmages, which might boost his stock even more.

Bronny showed that he can be a 3&D NBA player. He is someone who can stretch the floor and play defense with his significant physical gifts. Suppose he can show that in the combine scrimmages, then he may shock the world and get drafted. Even if he doesn't get drafted, teams will likely take a flyer on him and sign him to a two-way contract. Overall, the first day of the combine was the most promising day of basketball for Bronny since high school.

