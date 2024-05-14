LeBron James Gets Huge Ovation And Tribute In Return To Cleveland

Is a LeBron homecoming, incoming?

LeBron James last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers six seasons ago, and Cavs fans have not forgotten. James, along with his wife Savannah and agent Rich Paul, arrived courtside in Cleveland for Monday's Game 4 between the Cavaliers and Celtics, in which Boston prevailed, 109–102. LeBron is in offseason mode after being eliminated from the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. An early break saw the Cavaliers welcome James with a video board homage. Then, he was introduced by the Cavs public address announcer as though he had never departed. As if he was still a part of the squad, the fans responded with thunderous applause.

James is a hometown hero who spent two stints with the Cavaliers and brought the team its first and only title in 2016. He was greeted with standing ovations from the time he walked in from fans all throughout the arena. James responded graciously to the love, blowing a kiss back to the crowd while acknowledging the tribute. LeBron’s future is still up in the air this offseason. There were rumors King James could go back home to Clevland to finish out his career. This might be a sign that that is a real possibility. 

LeBron James Welcomed Back To Clevland

With LeBron James having the opportunity to opt out of his Lakers contract coming up in the offseason, rumors will be fueled by Monday's love fest during Game 4. Since departing the team for the second time in 2018, James has not been to a Cavaliers game. James still has a residence close to his hometown of Akron. One of the most anticipated questions of the approaching summer is where James ends up, whether he stays with the Lakers or moves elsewhere. 

LeBron has always expressed his desire to play with his son in the NBA. With Bronny now medically cleared and participating in the draft combine, teams might be more willing to take a flyer on him if it also means acquiring LeBron. Cleveland could play a significant trump card and draft Bronny, or the Lakers could snatch him up to make sure LeBron stays. Overall, LeBron's situation is one to look out for. 

