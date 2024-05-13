Lebron James Could Play Up To 2 More Seasons To Match His Jersey Number

It is starting to sound like LeBron James's illustrious career is coming to an end soon. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar's future is up in the air. NBA insiders are indicating the timetable for the end of LeBron James' career. Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium revealed a probable schedule for James' ultimate retirement during an interview on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. The reporter states that two more years for Lebron is the expectation around the league.

Lebron and the Lakers were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers have plenty of decisions to make this offseason. They have already fired their coach, Darvin Ham, and are searching for their next top guy. THey are planning a roster overhaul to boost their championship chances next season. They also have to decide on Lebron's future. The Lakers want to keep the 39-year-old star, but his future isn't concrete. LeBron is reportedly going to play for two more seasons to match his jersey number, then call it a career.

Read More: LeBron James Spotted Dancing To Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss "Not Like Us"

LeBron James To Play 1-2 More Seasons

Shams has been consistent in his reporting on LeBron James's career timetable. Back in April, he also said the idea was for LeBron to play 1-2 more seasons. The 2025/26 season will be his 23rd year in the NBA, which would match his jersey number. Additionally, the All-Star game will be in Los Angeles, which will be the perfect send-off for Lebron. This is also good for the Lakers, who are keen to keep Lebron in purple and gold. If this plan is implemented, then it will be a perfect situation for all parties involved. Shams is adamant that LeBron's timetable mentally is 2 years max.

The reporter also stated that his family will be a big factor in Lebron's decision to retire in 2-years. He says that even though LeBron might physically be able to perform at a high level, the sacrifice his family has made for his entire career is weighing heavily on his decision. Expect LeBron to be all about his business and family after he retires. Overall, Lebron is still playing like a superstar. The Lakers will look to do everything they can to bring another star in this offseason. It should continue to be an interesting offseason for the Lakers.

Read More: Kendrick Perkins Says He Wishes LeBron James Would Retire

[via]