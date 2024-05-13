Nick Wright Claps Back At Reggie Miller After Throwing Shade At LeBron James

Nick Wright has taken issue with Reggie Miller's remarks about LeBron James during a recent game commentary. Miller, a former NBA player turned commentator, sparked a heated debate during the Nuggets-Timberwolves Game 4 on TNT. While discussing the game and the performance of Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, Miller's comments took a turn toward LeBron James. In a clip aired during the first quarter of the playoff match, Edwards took responsibility for the Timberwolves' loss in Game 3. Miller commended Edwards for his maturity, but his subsequent remarks about LeBron James stirred controversy.

Reggie said during the broadcast, "There are certain players that have veteran status that are on people's Mt. Rushmore that are quick to deflect and blame.” He didn't name names, but it's easy to see he was taking a swipe at LeBron James. The comments divided fans on the subject. Nick Wright has been waiting all weekend to unload on Miller for his remarks. The Fox Sports analyst called out Reggie today, and he did not hold back.

Nick Wright Calls Out Reggie Miller

Fans weren't unaffected by Miller's comment, and many quickly weighed in on social media to express their opinions. Reactions were mixed, with some praising Miller's audacity and others denouncing him as a bigot. Now Nick Wright is firing back at the disrespect. Wright first called Reggie Miller “owning MSG,” which is complete fiction, citing his winning percentage and wins against the Knicks. He said Reggie and his friends have made up a narrative about his career that simply was never true. He then turns his eyes to his comments against LeBron.

Wright then implies Reggie didn't even have the courage to name names and urges other sports personalities to ask. He said the comments were unfair and cowardly. He says if Reiggie ever gets pressed about who he was talking about, he would probably fold. Nick Wright is an entertaining voice on sports media and a known LeBron defender. He brings up a lot of points about what is ultimately a case of really hating for no reason. Will Reggie Miller stand on business and admit he threw shade at Lebron? Ultimately, the answer is probably no.

