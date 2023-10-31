Chris Broussard Uses Ableist Slur While Discussing James Harden Trade

Chris Broussard is a controversial figure in the world of sports talk television. Although he may not be akin to the likes of Skip Bayless, he is someone who has been called out by athletes. For instance, back in 2019, he was embroiled in a massive beef with the likes of Kevin Durant. It was one of those feuds that had some questioning just how credentialed Broussard truly was. Furthermore, it was another instance in which KD was using his "trigger fingers."

Since that time, Broussard has made a nice living for himself on First Things First. Overall, this is a show that also features Kevin Wildes and Nick Wright. The three are considered to be the best trio in sports talk television right now. Unfortunately, the trio is now at risk of being broken up thanks to a faux pas by Broussard today. In the clip down below, you can see the three discussing the James Harden trade. After Wright makes a point, Broussard asks if he thinks James Harden is "r*******."

Chris Broussard Made A Huge Error

Of course, this is an ableist slur that can't really be used anymore. As soon as you say it, you know you will have to apologize. Broussard was told not to say that and instead, he said, "developmentally disabled." Later in the segment, he claimed that his first cousin who recently passed away was developmentally disabled and that he meant no harm. It was all a very strange sequence of events, and he is currently being dragged on social media because of it. Only time will tell whether or not FS1 fires him.

With this latest segment in mind, let us know what you think should happen to Broussard, in the comments below. Does he deserve to be fired? Should he be suspended? Or should he be free to come back seeing as it was all a mistake? Let us know your take on this, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

