Josh Hart Hilariously Lets Reggie Miller Know The Knicks Crowd Is Chanting “F—You Reggie!”

The New York Knicks are up 2-0 on the Indiana Pacers after another thrilling win in Madison Square Garden. Like always, the Knicks crowd provided a great atmosphere and were extremely active during the game. The Knicks and Pacers have a storied rivalry, and the series feels like it means something to both team's fans beyond the playoffs. Pacers legend and Hall of Famer Reggie Miller was back at Madison Square Garden to call the game, and it was a big deal for Knicks fans. Reggie was a thorn in the side of the Knicks in the 90s, and the crowd made sure to give him a warm welcome. Knicks guard Josh Hart had to let Reggie know.

As the Knicks began to assert their dominance in the game's final minutes, the New York fans decided to add their unique touch to the proceedings. They chose to shower Reggie Miller once again, a gesture that was both humorous and a testament to their passion for the game. Miller, who had been flown in by TNT for Game 2, was calling the Nuggets and Timberwolves series, which had an extended break until Friday's Game 3. The crowd chanted in unison, "F*** you Reggie!" Reggie and the broadcast crew were oblivious to the chants because of their headsets, so Josh Hart went over to Reggie during a dead ball and hilariously let the Pacers legend know what was up.

You can hear Josh Hart drop the f-bomb while letting Reggie know. The moment was just another highlight in what has been an entertaining playoff from the New York Knicks. The games at MSG have been a show. The atmosphere and passion of the fans make the games feel special. Reggie Miller being back at MSG was just another fun wrinkle in the proceedings. He et up with his old frenemy Spike Lee, and even Ben Stiller jokingly gave him the middle finger while passing him by.

It's good times in New York, but there are some major worries for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson left the game in the first quarter with a foot injury but was able to return in the second half. Knicks defensive stopper OG Anunoby left the game in the fourth quarter with what appeared to be a hamstring injury. That will be a major blow for the Knicks if he has to miss time. The Knicks' big man Mitchell Robinson is currently out, and he has the same injury he received from Joel Embiid's dirty play. Overall, whoever is playing for the Knicks will leave everything on the floor, and the fans will be 100% behind them, chanting, "F*** you Reggie."

