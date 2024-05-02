The 76ers Are Trying To Box Knicks Fans Out Of Game 6

After Knicks fans took over Philidelphia earlier in the series, 76ers fans are fighting back. The Philadelphia 76ers, who are in danger of losing to the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the NBA Playoffs, are making preparations to make the most of their homecourt advantage. In the Sixers' Game 4 loss to the Knicks, the Sixer's home arena had a large volume of Knicks fans. The Sixers ownership group has bought 2,000 tickets for tonight's game to combat Knicks fans infiltrating their home court. The ownership group will reportedly donate those seats to "first responders, health care professionals, and other local Philadelphia-based organizations."

The 76ers survived Game 5 at Madison Square Garden thanks to some miraculous late-game heroics from Tyrese Maxey. However, the Knicks lost their chance to clinch the series due to crunch-time decision-making. Now, the Knicks look to end the series tonight. However, the Philadelphia 76ers are trying to pull out all the stops. They are trying to do everything possible to give their team the best chance to force a game 7.

Sixers Owners Buy Tickets To Keep Knicks Fans Out

In particular, star center Joel Embiid had harsh words for the environment at the Sixers' Wells Fargo Center following the Sixers' 97-92 loss on Sunday that dropped them to a 3-1 deficit. "I love our fans. Think it's unfortunate, and I'm not calling them out, but it is disappointing. Obviously, you got a lot of Knicks fans, and they're down the road," Embiid said. "Yeah, it kind of pisses me off, especially because Philly is considered a sports town. They've always shown up, and I don't think that should happen. Yeah, it's not OK."

The Sixers season is on the line tonight. The Knicks and 76ers series has been the most entertaining first-round matchup of the NBA playoffs. The drama and quality of every game has been phenomenal. There has been controversy and several memorable moments. The fans have been rising to the occasion, especially Knicks fans and their cohort of celebrity fans. Overall, tonight is a must-win game for the 76ers and a must-watch game for hoop-heads. Hopefully, it will be just as good as every other game in the series.

