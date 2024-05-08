Fat Joe Fires Back At Chris Broussard After Catching A Stray Over Jalen Brunson

Fat Joe has responded to Chris Broussard using his popularity to prove a point about Jalen Brunson during a segment about the New York Knicks on FS1’s First Things First. The long-time sports pundit remarked that Joe clearly isn’t a top 5 rapper, just as Brunson isn’t a top 5 player.

“I’m not falling for this because he does it in New York versus Sacramento, that he’s going to be a superstar," he began. "That’s like saying Fat Joe is a top 5 rapper of all time. Fat Joe is dope. Fat Joe has some anthems and classics, but he’s not Top 5. Jalen Brunson is dope, but he’s not a superstar yet.” In response to the clip, Joe wrote: “I think i caught a stray.”

Fat Joe Cheers On The Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 02: Director Spike Lee and artist Fat Joe celebrate during game two of the Eastern Conference Semifinals between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on May 02, 2023 in New York City. The New York Knicks defeated the Miami Heat 111-105. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The back and forth comes after Joe made headlines for suggesting that Jalen Brunson has the opportunity to go down as the greatest player in franchise history, last week. Following the team’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Joe put him in a category with Carmelo Anthony, Walt Clyde Frazier, and Patrick Ewing during an interview with TMZ. “[Jalen's] so close to being the greatest Knick ever,” he said. “So close, and in such short time." Following Tuesday night’s win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 of their second-round matchup, Joe reiterated the take on Twitter. He wrote: “I told y’all Jalen Brunson might be the greatest Knick of all time”

Fat Joe Responds To Chris Broussard

Check out Joe’s response to Chris Broussard above. Brunson and the Knicks will take on the Pacers in Game 2 on Wednesday night. Be on the lookout for further updates on Fat Joe and the NBA Playoffs on HotNewHipHop.

