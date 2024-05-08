Jamal Murray Hit With Huge Fine After Throwing Heating Pad At Ref

Minnesota Timberwolves v Denver Nuggets - Game Two
DENVER, COLORADO - MAY 06: Jamal Murray #27 pf the Denver Nuggets drives against Nickeil Alexander-Walker #9 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second quarter during Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs at Ball Arena on May 06, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Murray will be available for game 3.

The Denver Nuggets were embarrassed by the Minnesota Timberwolves on their home court on Monday night. The Nuggets were frustrated early with the Wolves' physicality and felt that they were not getting foul calls. Denver coach Mike Malone ran onto the court and confronted referee Mark Davis but ultimately did not receive a technical foul or ejection. Later in the first half, Jamal Murray, who was super frustrated by the relentless defense, threw a heating pad at Davis while he was on the bench. Now, the league has handed down its punishment on Murray

Despite the hefty price tag of $100,000, Jamal Murray will still be able to contribute to the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of their Western Conference Semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The NBA announced on Tuesday night that Murray's behavior during Game 2 warranted a significant fine but no suspension. The league's leniency is a stark reminder of the potential harm that could have been caused if someone had slipped on the heating pad and gotten hurt. Murray and the Nuggets dodged a bullet, and the player was fortunate enough to escape with just a financial penalty. 

Jamal Murray Won't Be Suspended For Heating Pad Incident

Murray was displeased with the refereeing for most of the first half as the Wolves outscored Denver in their home arena. He reached his breaking point when Karl-Anthony Towns was not called for a travel at one point in the second quartet. He headed to the bench and proceeded to hurl a towel onto the ground. Then, he picked up a heat pack and hurled it towards the official. It landed on the court and was kicked away before anyone could accidentally get caught up and slip on it. Murray wwasn'teven called for anything during the game because no one really saw it. Only the viewers watching on TV caught the action.

With a 106-80 victory, the Wolves took a 2-0 lead in the series. Murray finished with 13 rebounds, two assists, two steals, a block, and eight points on 3-for-18 shooting. The defending champs are officially in trouble as the series heads to Minnessotta. Anthony Edwards is on a tear, and the Wolves look like they were built specifically to beat Denver. Denver needs MVP Nikola Jokic and his partner in crime, Jamal Murray, to step it up seriously. 

