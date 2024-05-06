Anthony Edwards, a rising star in the NBA, has made a significant impact. After leading his team to a sweep against his favorite player, Kevin Durant, and the Phoenix Suns, the young 2-guard now faces the defending champs. Edwards and the Timberwolves made a bold statement by winning game 1 against Nikola Jokic. Edwards' 43 points in the win marked a significant milestone, making him the second 22-year-old to score back-to-back 40-point games since Kobe Bryant. Such rare achievements are why Edwards is receiving high praise.

Anthony Edwards has been drawing comparisons to arguably the greatest layer of all time, Michael Jordan. It's easy to see why. Edwards is a ridiculous athlete. He is relentless on the court with an unmatched drive to win. He has all the same moves Jordan has. Additionally, he

looks like MJ, which many fans have pointed out. Edwards sets the court ablaze with his play and is compared to the greatest ever to do it. Ant is saving, and everyone should pump the brakes on the MJ comparisons.

Anthony Edwards On The Micheal Jordan Comparisons

Anthony Edwards wants the Michael Jordan comparisons to stop. He said, "I want it to stop. He's the greatest of all time. I can't be compared to him." It's a humble answer from a player whose game is far from humble. Ant is right, in a sense. People can get carried away with comparisons, and then when players don't meet their expectations, they turn on them. So, if Edwards comes up short, fans can say, “he is not MJ!” when they are the ones who make that comparison to him.

It is not just fans and reporters who compare Edwards to MJ; players are, too. Patrick Beverley said it two years ago. If Edwards beats the Nuggets and somehow wills his team to a chip this year, then those comparisons might be too conservative. Overall, Edwards is a young, exciting player, and the Wolves Nuggets series is going to be incredible.

