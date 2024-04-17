Anthony Edwards Debuts Adidas AE 1 “3SSB” PE 

As Anthony Edwards continues to make waves in the NBA with the Timberwolves, he's also leaving his mark in the sneaker world. He has been seen with the exclusive Player's Edition of his signature sneaker, the Adidas AE 1. This special edition dubbed the "3SSB" colorway, is a nod to the Three Stripes Select Basketball program. It's an Adidas initiative aimed at supporting youth basketball development. The "3SSB" colorway features a light color scheme with pastel tones of purple, blue, and orange, reflecting the vibrant energy of youth basketball.

Through his partnership with Adidas and the Three Stripes Select Basketball program, he's able to do just that, providing young players with the tools and support they need to succeed. But it's not just about style—the Adidas AE 1 Player's Edition is also built for performance. With its responsive cushioning and durable construction, this sneaker is ready to take on the demands of the game. For Anthony, wearing the Player's Edition of his signature sneaker is more than just a fashion statement—it's a symbol of his commitment to excellence and his passion for the game.

"3SSB" Adidas AE 1

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a midsole that matches the uppers. The sneakers feature a colorful array, with light pastel tones of purple, blue, green, and orange. Also, the uppers are constructed from a combination of materials, with support for hard gameplay. Finally, the Adidas logo is on the heels and the Anthony Edwards logo is on the tongues.

Unfortunately for sneaker fans, this Adidas AE 1 “3SSB” PE will not be available for purchase. This is strictly a "Player's Edition" and there are no plans for the public to wear this pair on the court. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

