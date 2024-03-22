Anthony Edwards Pulled Off His Now Infamous Dunk In These Gorgeous Adidas Kicks

In a thrilling match on March 18, Edwards showcased the Adidas AE 1 in an extraordinary dunk that could rival the best in history. This breathtaking moment unfolded during the game against the Utah Jazz, where Edwards leaped to new heights over John Collins. The dunk left Collins with a head contusion, forcing him to exit the game prematurely. Inspired by the picturesque landscape of Edwards' home state, the Adidas AE 1 "Georgia Red Clay" colorway captures the essence of Georgia's iconic terrain. Scheduled for release in April, this sneaker represents more than just footwear; it embodies the spirit of athleticism and determination.

Edwards' incredible performance and the impending release of the Adidas AE 1 "Georgia Red Clay" have ignited anticipation among fans and sneaker enthusiasts alike. Stay tuned as we await the arrival of this remarkable sneaker, poised to make waves in the world of basketball and sneaker culture. The Adidas AE 1 is seemingly making its mark on basketball performance. We will see more colorways releasing of the iconic silhouette later this year, and hopefully more explosive dunks as well.

"Georgia Red Clay" Adidas AE 1

The sneakers feature an all-red clay color scheme, paying homage to Edwards' home state of Georgia. The shoes feature a coral rubber sole and a coral upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. The pair features a coral upper as well, constructed from mesh. Black laces are present and a black Adidas logo is on the heels. Overall, this sneaker is crafted and engineered with top-notch materials. There's a reason Anthony Edwards can maintain his playing style, and the Adidas AE 1 is it.

Nice Kicks reports that the Adidas AE 1 "Georgia Red Clay" is going to be released on April 4th. Also, the retail price is expected to be $120 when they release. Further, let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

