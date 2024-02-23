The Adidas AE 1, Anthony Edwards' debut signature shoe, is releasing in an upcoming "White Lime" colorway. This sleek sneaker features a black textile upper with oversized TPU support wings in an off-white hue. A reflective overlay on the toe box enhances visibility in low-light conditions, while neon green molded three-stripes add a pop of color on the back heel. Designed for performance, the Adidas AE 1 boasts a responsive Boost midsole wrapped in a durable TPU cage. The midsole is equipped with Lightstrike cushioning, providing impact protection and a smooth ride on the court.

As the signature shoe of Anthony Edwards, star player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Adidas AE 1 combines style and functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and basketball fans alike are eagerly anticipating the release of the "White Lime" colorway, which is sure to make a statement both on and off the court. Stay tuned for the official release date of the Adidas AE 1 "White Lime," and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these highly anticipated sneakers.

"White Lime" Adidas AE 1

Image via Flight Club

The sneakers feature a cream rubber sole and a cream upper that features hexagonal patterns throughout the uppers. The sneakers feature a black upper as well, constructed from mesh. Black laces are also present and a green Adidas logo is found on the heels. Overall, the Adidas AE 1 "White Lime" allows Anthony Edwards to play his explosive style, and they will certainly do the same for you.

How To Purchase

The Adidas AE 1 "White Lime" is going to drop on March 1st. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $ 120 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Flight Club

