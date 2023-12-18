Anthony Edwards Accused By Instagram Model Of Getting Her Pregnant

Anthony Edwards is facing a whole lot of drama coming his way after some hefty allegations emerged online. Moreover, Instagram model Paige Jordae recently posted alleged text message exchanges with him in which she claims he got her pregnant. Now, the 22-year-old has much bigger fish to fry than his clapbacks with Adidas and Kevin Durant. In it, she sends him a picture of a positive pregnancy test and they fight over whether or not she should get an abortion. The basketball player was on board and told her to do so, but she mentioned that she got an abortion two years prior that she regrets every day.

"I've never once ran to the internet about NO ONE," Paige wrote on her IG Story on Sunday (December 17) about Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves star. "I tried over and over to handle this privately and my efforts were ignored. I've bee lied to and manipulated by someone who knows exactly what they're doing and takes no accountability for anything. Y'all always want someone to blame and I guess it's going to be me."

Paige Jordae's Claims

Furthermore, Paige also included a wire transfer she got of $100,000 and showed in their text message exchanges that she sent him a video taking the abortion pills. Also, she and Anthony Edwards fought over his lack of response when it comes to their legal agreement. Apparently, his attorney wasn't responding to Paige's messages, and she was surprised that the chair-throwing player got legal representation in the first place. In addition, some fans specualte that she revealed all this now because Edwards' current girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, announced her pregnancy a couple of days ago.

Anthony Edwards' Girlfriend Announces Pregnancy

Meanwhile, the Adidas partner has yet to respond to any of these claims, which will definitely be an interesting development if it rolls around. Not only that, but the question of whether he will face any issues in the league as a result of this is still a mystery, however unlikely it may be. Surely the near future will hold more on this matter. On that note, log back into HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Anthony Edwards.

