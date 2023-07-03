Anthony Edwards is the latest 2020 NBA Draft pick to sign a large extension. Last week it was reported that LaMelo Ball was signing a five-year extension with the Charlotte Hornets. Now, the number one pick of that draft will be doing the same. Edwards has reportedly signed a five-year deal worth $207 million to keep his talents in Minnesota. The franchise has long believed that Edwards is the key piece to building a potential competitor. The contract extension is just another step in the trust of Edwards and the franchise.

However, the number on the contract might raise a few eyebrows. As Edwards and Ball have shared a friendly rivalry since their draft night. The Minnesota star was very vocal when losing out on the Rookie of the Year Award to Ball a few seasons ago. Now it seems he will also be looking at a smaller extension than Ball. The Hornets guard landed a $260 million deal, whereas Edwards’ is just slightly smaller. While it may not seem like much to those of us that will never see $200 million. Rest assured, players do not forget things like this.

Anthony Edwards Ready To Lead Timberwolves Charge

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – APRIL 23: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates after defeating the Denver Nuggets 114-108 in overtime at Target Center on April 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The Timberwolves have the pieces to find success. Edwards is paired with another number-one overall pick in Karl-Anthony Towns. However, the team has yet to find any post-season success. Now with Edwards making a higher salary, the pressure is on for this duo to perform together. With rumors that the franchise could be interested in Damian Lillard, this latest contract means Edwards will be staying put. But what could that mean for Towns? Would the Timberwolves be willing to part ways with a former top overall pick?

The Timberwolves are ready to move forward with Edwards at the helm of the ship. However, it feels the team is far from finishing off their roster for next season. The team has holes with Towns’ future in the air and Taurean Prince leaving. However, one of those holes will not be the future of Anthony Edwards. Who do you believe will have the better career between Edwards and Ball? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section. For the latest news in sports, keep it right here with HNHH.

