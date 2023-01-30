Anthony Edwards is one of the more interesting players in the NBA right now. He has always had a unique perspective on the game, and his media interactions are always hilarious. Overall, he is the future of the Timberwolves, and the fanbase is happy to have him around.

However, one thing about Edwards has irked some people within the T-Wolves. Of course, we are talking about the man’s diet. He is always going on about the foods he puts in his body, and typically, they aren’t very good. Consequently, Karl-Anthony Towns once called him out publically. Albeit, that did not end well for KAT.

Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dribbles the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on January 14, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Cavaliers 110-102. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards x GQ

During a recent interview with GQ, Edwards admitted to more dietary debauchery. In the video below, Edwards says he has a Chester’s Hot Fries addiction. So much so that he eats about three packs per day, which is 21 per week. In fact, that number may be a conservative estimate.

“The best chips that were ever made,” Edwards said. “I’ve been eating ’em since I was probably like five years old. I probably eat like 3 a day. You do the math … what’s that 21 bags? Yeah, I eat that many!”

This is going to make Towns’ head explode, although there is nothing he can do about it. After all, Edwards is 21 years old and is just living his best life. Hopefully, Edwards is finding some balance in other places of his life. Although, you can’t help but be a bit jealous of his ability to indulge like this.

Let us know what you think of Edwards’ revelation, in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world.

