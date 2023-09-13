Anthony Edwards Net Worth 2023: What Is The NBA Star Worth?

In the world of professional basketball, rising stars often capture the attention of fans, analysts, and sponsors alike. One such prodigy who has made significant waves in the NBA is Anthony Edwards. As of 2023, Anthony Edwards' net worth is estimated to be around $14 million, according to Sportskeeda. But how did he amass such wealth in a relatively short span? Let's delve into his journey.

Anthony Edwards, affectionately known as "Ant-Man", was born on 5th August 2001 in Atlanta, Georgia. The nickname "Ant-Man" was given to him by his father when he was just three years old. Before his passion for basketball ignited, Edwards was a youth football player for the Atlanta Vikings and was even named one of the top running backs in the country at the tender age of 10. However, it was the allure of basketball, inspired by watching his brother play, that eventually drew him to the court.

During his high school years at Holy Spirit Prep in Atlanta, Edwards showcased his prowess by averaging 29 points and 9 rebounds a game in his senior year. His college debut for the Georgia Bulldogs further solidified his reputation, where he scored an impressive 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 steals. This performance marked the highest scoring output for a Georgia freshman debut.

NBA Journey And Achievements

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 21: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks the ball over Alperen Sengun #28 of the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on January 21, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Rockets 113-104. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Edwards' talent didn't go unnoticed. In the 2020 NBA draft, he was the coveted first-overall pick, selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves. His debut season was nothing short of spectacular, with Edwards playing 72 games and starting in 55 of those. His contributions to the team earned him various accolades, including being a runner-up in the Rookie of the Year voting and making it to the NBA All Rookie first team. Notably, he also became the third youngest player in NBA history to score over 40 points.

In his subsequent year, Edwards continued to shine, averaging 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists per game. His efforts were instrumental in leading the Timberwolves to the playoffs, a feat they hadn't achieved in the previous four years.

Financial Breakdown

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 23: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates with Mike Conley #10 during overtime against the Denver Nuggets at Target Center on April 23, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

A significant portion of Edwards' net worth comes from his professional basketball career. Over the life of his rookie contract, he is set to receive $44 million, averaging $11 million per year. His salary for the 2023/24 season alone stands at $13,534,817, marking a 26.09% increase from the previous year.

Endorsements also play a crucial role in boosting his net worth. Edwards secured his first and only endorsement deal with Adidas in 2020, joining the ranks of NBA stars like Damian Lillard, James Harden, and Derrick Rose who also have deals with the brand.

Lifestyle And Assets

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 30: Anthony Edwards #1 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to teammate Rudy Gobert drawing a foul against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Target Center on January 30, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Kings defeated the Timberwolves 118-111 in overtime. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

While there isn't extensive data available regarding Edwards' investments, we do know a bit about his lifestyle choices. For instance, he owns a Lamborghini Urus, a luxury SUV with a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine boasting 657 horsepower. The car's interior is customized in blue, and its value is estimated to be over $250,000.

Currently residing in Atlanta, Georgia, Edwards is yet to invest in a house. However, given his rising stature in the NBA and increasing net worth, it's only a matter of time before he makes significant investments in real estate and other ventures.

Conclusion

Anthony Edwards, at just 21, has already carved a niche for himself in the NBA. With his exceptional talent, dedication, and the right choices off the court, his net worth is bound to see an upward trajectory in the coming years. As fans and analysts keenly watch his basketball journey, the financial world will undoubtedly keep a close eye on his growing wealth.