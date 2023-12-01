Adidas Hilariously Claps Back At Kevin Durant For Anthony Edwards Comments

Adidas has weighed in on Kevin Durant saying he would never wear Anthony Edwards' signature shoes. "U dusty bouta retire soon anyway," the official Adidas account wrote in response to Durant's tweet. The comment was quickly deleted, with the account adding "Meant to send that from the burner account" in a subsequent post.

Kevin Durant had been savage in his response to a question about whether he would wear Anthony Edwards' signature shoes. "Won’t EVER see me put a big toe in them Mfers," Durant wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Even more brutal was the fact that Durant was responding to a video of Edwards himself saying that Durant was the player he most wanted to see wearing his signature shoe. While most people applauded Durant's comments, some warned that Edwards might look to take revenge against the Suns.

Edwards And Durant Putting Up Historic Seasons

Despite what KD said, Edwards is in the middle of his true breakout season. Edwards is averaging 26.2/5.9/5.0 a game as the Timberwolves have taken control of the Western Conference. They lead the Western Conference and, at 14-4, share the best record in the NBA with the Celtics. Their white-hot run in spite of starting the season 1-2. Their win over the Jazz marked their third consecutive victory and was achieved even with Edwards sidelined.

Meanwhile, KD's Suns are good, but sit at 11-7 after 18 games. They recently saw a seven-game winstreak snapped by the Raptors. The run had taken the Suns from 4-6 to 11-6. However, December gets off to a tough start for Phoenix as they must face Jokic and the Nuggets. The Nuggets are second in the conference after the Timberwolves. As for Durant himself, he is having a phenomenal season. He is putting up 31.3/6.9/5.5 a game. Furthermore, he leads the Suns in both points and assists. It's hard to believe that he is about to turn 36. However, the beef remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as they emerge.

