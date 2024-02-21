Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” Receives A First Look

The Air Jordan 1 Low 85 is set to make waves with its upcoming "Metallic Black" colorway, boasting a blend of white, black, and grey hues with a striking metallic black Swoosh. This iteration offers a fresh take on the iconic silhouette, bringing together classic colors with a modern twist. Crafted with premium materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 ensures both style and durability. The sleek design and timeless appeal of the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 make it a versatile choice for any sneaker enthusiast.

Whether you're hitting the streets or making a fashion statement, these sneakers are sure to turn heads. With its clean colorway and metallic accents, the "Metallic Black" iteration adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit. Anticipation is high as sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 "Metallic Black" colorway. With its sleek design and premium craftsmanship, this iteration is expected to be a must-have addition to sneaker collections everywhere. Stay tuned for the official release date and don't miss your chance to cop a pair of these highly coveted sneakers.

"Metallic Black" Air Jordan 1 Low 85

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole. Further, the uppers of the sneakers are comprised of white leather with more white overlays. Also, the sneakers feature a black metallic Swoosh on the ides as well as black heel tabs. Black and white branding can be found on both the tongues and the heels. Overall, this is a clean and simple colorway for a very popular shoe.

Complex reports that the Air Jordan 1 Low 85 “Metallic Black” will be released this holiday season. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

