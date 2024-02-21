Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated “Light Menta” Drop Details

Another Nike x UNDFTD collab in 2024.

BYBen Atkinson
Undefeated-Nike-Air-Terra-Humara-Light-Menta-FN7546-301-5

Nike's Air Terra Humara is set to receive a fresh update with a collaboration alongside Undefeated, featuring a vibrant "Light Menta" colorway. This collaboration merges the rugged aesthetics of the Air Terra Humara with Undefeated's unique streetwear flair, promising an eye-catching sneaker for enthusiasts. Crafted with premium materials and attention to detail, the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated collaboration ensures both style and durability. The "Light Menta" colorway adds a refreshing pop of color to the silhouette, making it a standout addition to any sneaker rotation.

Anticipation is high for the release of this exclusive collaboration, as fans eagerly await the opportunity to secure a pair. With Undefeated's signature branding and the Air Terra Humara's functional design, this collaboration will sell out quickly upon its release. Whether hitting the trails or the city streets, the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated offers a blend of style and performance that appeals to a wide range of sneaker enthusiasts. Overall, keep reading for the official release date. Finally, don't miss your chance to cop a pair of this highly anticipated collaboration.

"Light Menta" Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a green midsole that contains white and black speckles throughout. Also, a collection of grey and light menta materials constructs the uppers, with purple and blue accents found on the sides. Further, a black leather Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, with a blue tag featuring the Undefeated logo. Overall, these sneakers are clean and vibrant and feature a very high-quality collaboration between Nike and Undefeated.

More Photos

Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated “Light Menta” will be released on February 24th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

