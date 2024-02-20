Nike Air Max Dn x Supreme “Black” Gets Release Date

The upcoming collaboration between Nike's Air Max DN and streetwear giant Supreme is creating quite a buzz, especially with its sleek "Black" colorway set to hit shelves this spring. This partnership seamlessly blends Supreme's urban style with the classic Air Max DN silhouette, resulting in a sneaker that's sure to turn heads. Crafted with top-notch materials and meticulous attention to detail, the Nike Air Max DN x Supreme promises a perfect balance of fashion and function. The timeless allure of the "Black" colorway makes it a versatile addition to any sneaker collection.

Sneakerheads everywhere are eagerly anticipating the drop of this exclusive collaboration. With Supreme's iconic branding and the timeless design of the Air Max DN, these kicks are expected to fly off the shelves upon release. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a bold fashion statement, the Nike Air Max DN x Supreme offers unparalleled style and comfort. Keep an eye out for the official release date, and make sure to snag a pair before they're gone!

"Black" Supreme x Nike Air Max Dn

Image via Supreme New York

In this shoe, the sneakers sport a sleek all-black appearance. They come equipped with a black rubber sole and midsole to match. The uppers are crafted from a dark material, and Supreme logos are seamlessly integrated throughout. While the laces are in a dark shade, an additional option of dark green laces is included. Expect to find Nike and Supreme branding displayed on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max Dn x Supreme “Black” will be released on February 22nd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $170 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Supreme New York

Image via Supreme New York

