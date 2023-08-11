NBA YoungBoy Is The Face Of Supreme’s Latest Ad

NBA YoungBoy and Supreme have something in common: they have just as many fans as they do haters these days. In the Baton Rouge rapper’s case, that’s been built in for most of his career, and he continues to exceed expectations despite that. On the other hand, the streetwear brand had its explosive moment in pop culture, and has understandably and naturally dwindled a bit since. Still, they are two titans in their fields, and it’s only natural for them to team up and cause a bit fo a ruckus online. Moreover, YB recently posed for some pics in Supreme for their Instagram page, and fans had divided reactions.

While some fans threw a lot of praise at the Richest Opp MC as they always do, his haters said that this meant the end of the Supreme brand. Regardless, others were glad about the mixed reception (to a photo? Seems a bit much), because now it will be easier for them to cop some stuff. That aside, YoungBoy Never Broke Again wore a classic red box shirt, and donned a black box hoodie in another picture. What’s more is that he appeared with a child, presumably one of his own, and beside some stacks of cash that cornily spell out an “S.”

NBA YoungBoy X Supreme

However, perhaps the most interesting thing about this photoshoot is that the 23-year-old wore his Opium chain. If you recall, he and Playboi Carti sent fans into a frenzy when the latter posted the former wearing the rage label’s chain on his Instagram Story. Reports emerged of this being a gift from the label boss Carti himself, and many think that there’s a collab album or some other link-up on the way. Neither artist publicly confirmed this news, but at least it’ll only slightly break the Internet if it drops.

Might that be the most volatile, annoying, meat-riding, and viral fanbase crossover in history? Probably, but with no official news, we’ll just have to wait and see if it actually goes down. In the meantime, we’re sure that YB will continue to cross over with brands and become a bigger artist. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on NBA YoungBoy.

