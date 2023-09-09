Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated “Black” First Look

Get ready for the exciting collaboration between Nike and Undefeated, bringing us a fresh twist on the Nike Air Terra Humara. This classic outdoor-inspired sneaker is dropping soon in a stylish "Black" colorway that promises to turn heads. Undefeated, a renowned streetwear and sneaker brand is no stranger to collaborations with Nike, and this partnership brings us a unique take on the rugged Air Terra Humara. The "Black" colorway is all about timeless style and versatility, making it a go-to choice for sneaker fans.

The Nike Air Terra Humara is known for its durable construction and trail-inspired design. It's perfect for those who appreciate both fashion and function. With a comfortable fit and a rugged outsole, these sneakers are built to withstand the demands of both the urban jungle and the great outdoors. The collaboration with Undefeated adds an extra layer of streetwear credibility to the Nike Air Terra Humara, making it a must-have for sneakerheads and style enthusiasts alike. Keep an eye out for the release date, and don't miss the chance to snag a pair of these sleek "Black" Terra Humaras, a true blend of fashion and outdoor functionality.

Undefeated x Nike Air Terra Humara

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole with a black midsole that contains white speckles throughout. A collection of black materials constructs the uppers, with white and grey accents found on the side and toebox. A white leather Nike Swoosh is featured on the sides, with a blue tag featuring the Undefeated logo. Overall, these sneakers are clean and simple and feature a high-quality collaboration between Nike and Undefeated.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Terra Humara x Undefeated "Black" will be released during the holiday of 2023. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $170 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

