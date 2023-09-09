Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Black Mamba” First Look

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro is a legendary basketball sneaker cherished by fans for its performance and sleek design. It's all about delivering top-notch style and functionality on the court. One of the standout releases of the Kobe 4 Protro is the "Black Mamba" colorway. This special edition pays tribute to Kobe Bryant's iconic "Black Mamba" nickname. Dressed in black and gold, it reveals a sense of power and elegance that resonated with Kobe's basketball legacy.

The Kobe 4 Protro features a low-top silhouette, providing flexibility and support for players. It's designed to enhance your game while keeping your feet comfy and secure. In summary, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro is a must-have for basketball enthusiasts and sneaker lovers alike. The "Black Mamba" colorway, with its striking black and gold combination, is a fitting homage to the basketball legend. Whether you're hitting the hardwood or just showing off your style, these sneakers have got you covered. Keep an eye out for this iconic shoe and its special releases, as they continue to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of Kobe Bryant.

"Black Mamba" Nike Kobe 4 Protro

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black midsole. A black material constructs the uppers, with snakeskin black accents representing the mamba. Gold lettering near the heels features the Kobe Bryant signature, adding a pop of color to the sneakers. Overall, these sneakers will certainly be a hit when they release later this year.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 4 Protro "Black Mamba" will be released on December 26th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $180 when they drop. As always, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

