Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” To Drop In 2024

Overall, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro is easily one of the best shoes to come from the Kobe and Nike partnership. Although not everyone loves the Kobe line, there are others who believe it is Nike’s best. Both takes are valid as it is all a matter of taste. That said, many fans are excited about the latest Kobes due to the fact that Nike recently got the contract back. There was a void in the market for a little while, but that has since dissipated. Now, Kobes are back in full force, and fans are excited.

The Nike Kobe 4 Protro will be a huge part of this resurgence. Numerous new colorways are set to make their way to the market over the next year. Overall, this is a truly amazing prospect that has sneakerheads saving their money. New retros for the silhouette are slowly being announced. As it turns out, the latest pays homage to where Kobe Bryant was raised: Philadelphia. Below, you can find the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly.”

“Philly” Nike Kobe 4 Protro

Image via Sneaker Files

Firstly, this shoe is mostly covered in a couple of gorgeous shades of blue. Moreover, we get some pinstripes on the sides to add a bit of flare. The Nike swoosh is white and contains a red outline. Meanwhile, the midsole is half blue and half white. The aesthetic here works really well, and they stay true to the Kobe brand. We’re sure a lot of his fans will be excited and eager to cop these.

According to Sneaker Bar Deroit, this sneaker does not yet have a release date. However, the Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Philly” is expected to drop sometime in 2024, which is definitely good news. More Kobes are going to be dropping very soon. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

