NBA 2K24 Adds Kobe Bryant Mode, “MAMBA MOMENTS”

There have been many tributes to the late Kobe Bryant across August 24. Steve Kerr shared his thoughts on both playing and coaching against Bryant. Meanwhile, the Lakers announced the installation of the Kobe statue at Crypto.com Arena next February. However, the tributes to Bryant, who passed away three-and-a-half years ago, extended to the realm of video games.

NBA 2K24 announced the debut of “Mamba Moments”, a special game mode in which players would take control of Bryant during pivotal games in his 20-year career with the Lakers. Completing each game will earn special rewards in the MyTEAM and MyCAREER modes. The collection of moments ranges from record-breaking games to clutch playoff performances. “Mamba Moments” will be available across all editions of the game when it releases on September 9.

Read More: Angel Reese says she can no longer attend classes in person due to her “celebrity status”

MAMBA MOMENTS Highlights Seven Of Kobe’s Greatest Games

🐍 MAMBA MOMENTS™ is coming to NBA 2K24 🐍



Relive some of Kobe Bryant's greatest performances with playable moments from his legendary career, only in #NBA2K24



Pre-order your copy today! ➡️ https://t.co/ddxX7XNxxG pic.twitter.com/GCi0C5teew — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 24, 2023

Per 2K Games, Mamba Moments will give players the opportunity to take control of Kobe during seven moments during his iconic career. The one game that does not appear to have a date attached to it is the challenge that involves putting up a double-double against Michael Jordan. Given when it lies in the list of challenges, it’s like their final matchup in 2003. Kobe dropped 55 on MJ and the Wizards in that matchup. However, the rest of the games are all tied to specific real-world events. First is Game 4 of the 2001 Western Conference Semifinals. Then it’s Kobe’s three-point record game against the Sonics in January 2003. After that, it’s his 63 points in three quarters against the Mavs in December 2005.

Additionally, players will have to match Kobe’s 65-point game against the Blazers in March 2007. The final two challenges are both playoff games. First, it’s Kobe’s 17-point fourth quarter in Game 5 of the 2008 Western Conference Finals. Finally, players must guide Kobe through the grueling Game 7 of the 2010 NBA Finals against the Celtics. Which Kobe moment are you looking forward to replicating? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: PlayStation reveals the PlayStation Portal, their answer to the SteamDeck

[via]