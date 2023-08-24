Lakers To Add Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Crypto.Com Arena In February

To mark Kobe Bryant Day, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that a statue of the late Hall of Famer would be erected outside Crypto.Com Arena in February 2024. Bryant’s wife Vanessa announced the plan in a video released at 8:24am on Kobe Bryant Day (August 24). The statue will be unveiled on February 8. The date was chosen to honor Bryant’s #8 jersey, as well as their late daughter Gigi’s #2 jersey. Kobe and Gigi were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

“On behalf of the Lakers, my daughters and me, I am so honored that, right here in the center of Los Angeles, in front of the place known as ‘The House that Kobe Built,’ we are going to unveil his statue so that his legacy can be celebrated forever,” Bryant said in her video announcement. Kobe will be the seventh Laker to be honored with a statue. The statue walk currently bears the likenesses of Elgin Baylor, Shaq, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, Jerry West, and Chick Hearn.

Read More: Steve Kerr reflects on facing Kobe as both a player and a coach

Lakers To Honor Kobe In 2024

The Lakers said that the statue had been in development for some time. Furthermore, they noted that Kobe himself had been part of the initial design process. The team also said it would be the first in a “series of physical tributes” to the late star. “Kobe Bryant was one of the most extraordinary athletes of all time and one of the most iconic individuals in the history of Los Angeles,” said team owner Jeanie Buss. “There is no better place for Kobe to be honored with a statue than here, at the center of our city, where everyone can celebrate him and be inspired by his incredible achievements.”

GM Rob Pelinka, who previously served as Kobe’s agent, also spoke on the statue. Pelinka said that the statue would give Kobe a physical presence “on the hallowed ground Kobe created where we can all gather to pay honor to a mighty and great man.” According to the NBA schedule, the Lakers will host the Nuggets on the day of the statue unveiling.

Read More: Vanessa Bryant posts heartfelt birthday message to late husband

[via]